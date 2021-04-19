UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,126 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,142,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 712.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,251 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 201,683 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NYSE:NJR opened at $42.11 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

