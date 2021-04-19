National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,829 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,113.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.17 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

