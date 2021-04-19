Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,662 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Regis were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $12.66 on Monday. Regis Co. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.71.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

