Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $613,573.44 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $613,573.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,538,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,706,863.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $425,590.98.

On Monday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $147,123.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $321,675.53.

On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $678,213.90.

On Thursday, March 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,467,841.36.

On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $418,423.75.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $113.23 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $113.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.16. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 22.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 183.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

