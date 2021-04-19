Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stake Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVE stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

