DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $354,000 in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 391,680 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.
NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
