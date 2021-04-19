DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NTCT opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

