Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

RQI stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.