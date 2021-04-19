DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after buying an additional 1,149,999 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $46,160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of ZYME opened at $30.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.