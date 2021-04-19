DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $275,000 Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOE opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

In other The St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,296,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

