Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27,838 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 587,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 379,954 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

