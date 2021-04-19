UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,118 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,503,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 966,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 403,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,769,000 after purchasing an additional 377,002 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.34 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

