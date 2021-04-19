UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,801 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Olin worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Olin by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.