Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 810.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

