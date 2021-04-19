Mizuho Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $218.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.75.

NYSE IQV opened at $215.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $217.63.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

