Mizuho Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $218.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
IQV has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.75.
NYSE IQV opened at $215.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $217.63.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
