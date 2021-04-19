Lear (NYSE:LEA) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $184.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.93.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $182.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.66 and a 200-day moving average of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

