UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 16,158 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Silgan worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Silgan by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $43.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SLGN. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

