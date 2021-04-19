Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 18,588 Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUXAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $543,000.

OTCMKTS:LUXAU opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

