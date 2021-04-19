Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,017,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,413,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 28,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.06. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

