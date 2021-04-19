Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 191.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $1,318,573 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a market cap of $881.48 million, a PE ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

