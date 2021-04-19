Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $194,000 Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 264.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOLI. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.33 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.