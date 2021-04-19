16,088 Shares in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNRL stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.67 million, a PE ratio of -793.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 182.46%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

