Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,386 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,014 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,288,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,218,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $92,113,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 93.94%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.