Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,945 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Premier Financial worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $73.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. Analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

