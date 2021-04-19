Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,438 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

Shares of GD stock opened at $184.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $186.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.