Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 59,177 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 607,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,177 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $1,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 1,089.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,138,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AGRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $9.64.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.