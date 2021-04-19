Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,309,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $49,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,237 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 111,535 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 76,332 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CALM opened at $39.26 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

