Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Columbia Sportswear worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $835,639.00. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,666 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,992 in the last ninety days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $110.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.69. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.40.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLM. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

