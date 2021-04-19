Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,281 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Zogenix by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

ZGNX stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. Research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

