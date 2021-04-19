Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $104.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,274,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 27.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 97.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 406.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 356,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

