Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.34.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.