Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $50.81 Million Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,012 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.10% of FB Financial worth $50,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBK opened at $42.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

