Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells $1,788,000.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $116.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.14 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

