Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $50,000 in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 824,305 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 594,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 714,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHS opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $362.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.11.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

