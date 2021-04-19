BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $925.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $850.00 to $925.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $858.23.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $811.45 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $742.28 and its 200-day moving average is $700.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

