Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MALRF stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.