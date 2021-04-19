Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of MALRF stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.
About Mineral Resources
