Outokumpu Oyj’s (OUTKY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OUTKY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. SEB Equities raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outokumpu Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

