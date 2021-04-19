Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OUKPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Metso Outotec Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

