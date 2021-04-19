$154.57 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce $154.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.90 million and the lowest is $151.38 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $148.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $613.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.10 million to $618.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $616.62 million, with estimates ranging from $613.50 million to $619.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $33,812,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after purchasing an additional 160,227 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1,414.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 94,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,393 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU opened at $77.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. Community Bank System has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

