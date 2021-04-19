Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. UBS Group currently has a $650.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $587.45.

Shares of NFLX opened at $546.54 on Friday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $527.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 43,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.6% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 81.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 144.0% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

