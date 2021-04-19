Scotiabank Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to $2.75

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $2.20 to $2.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NUVSF. CIBC increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded NuVista Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.69.

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $1.79 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

