10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Short Interest Update

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 758,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $5,939,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,263,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total value of $3,160,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,593,411.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,416 shares of company stock worth $31,828,544. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $194.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -143.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.34. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $203.20.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

