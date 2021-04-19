Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Short Interest Update

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMTS. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,468,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,262,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,018,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,405,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,113,000.

Shares of TMTS opened at $9.99 on Monday. Spartacus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

