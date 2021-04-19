TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Up 54.4% in March

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $905.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

