Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of SWKS opened at $189.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.58. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

