Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce $244.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.00 million. Extreme Networks posted sales of $209.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year sales of $975.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $973.60 million to $978.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $366,385.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,207.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,817. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 342.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 159,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 271.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 108,466 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $9.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.13.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

