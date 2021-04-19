Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,195,068.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $224,650.00.
- On Tuesday, March 30th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $216,750.00.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $240,700.00.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $239,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $224,550.00.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00.
Shares of PGNY opened at $52.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.55 and a beta of 1.83.
PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 235,442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after acquiring an additional 181,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Progyny by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.