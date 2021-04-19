Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,195,068.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $224,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $216,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $240,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $239,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $224,550.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00.

Shares of PGNY opened at $52.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 235,442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after acquiring an additional 181,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Progyny by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

