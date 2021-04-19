Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Meridian Bioscience worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

VIVO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $379,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,390.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 211,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,064 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIVO stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.