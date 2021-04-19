Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,545 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG opened at $23.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.63. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

