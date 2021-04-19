Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,477 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTY opened at $30.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.49 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

